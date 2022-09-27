Melany Of MList: Best places in Montreal to buy rain boots

Yes, it can be rainy and damp in the fall months, and good-quality rain boots for the whole family is a must. Today, there are all kinds of great styles and looks, you can practically wear a new pair every day of the week! But just in case you're in the market for just one great pair of galoshes, these are the best places in Montreal to buy rain boots.
With a great selection of high-end boots for the whole family, check out the collection at Birkenstock Naturino on Greene Avenue. Present your MList Card and get 10% off non-sale items and 5% off Birkenstock and other adult brands.
Globo Shoes offers up weekly specials and a wide range of rain boots to appease any taste. Get 15% off on all regular priced merchandise upon presentation of the MList card (cannot be combined with any other promotion).
If you're on the Main then you can't miss Schreters. If you use your MList Card to buy your rain boots, you will receive 5% off regular priced items(in store only,excluding camp accessories and items).
The North Face
Known for their fantastic quality boots as well as other outdoor gear, The North Face is the perfect place to outfit mom, dad, as well as the kids for the colder temps ahead.
