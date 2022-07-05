Melany Of MList: Bathing suit shopping for a child

Nothing is more uncomfortable than a bathing suit that doesn't fit. Okay, maybe it's being a parent and watching a kid play in the water with a bathing suit that doesn't fit. They're constantly adjusting, drooping, sagging, and falling down.
So if you're planning on going bathing suit shopping for a child, take note of these small words of wisdom...
- Material is key when choosing a bathing suit. Something that is too thin will wear too easily. Look for something that is thicker and more durable.
- Be safe. You also want to choose something that is UV resistant - fabric with a UPF 15 rating blocks 93% of UV rays, while a UPF 50 rating means 98% of rays will be blocked. However, don't totally rely on a bathing suit to act as your child's sun protector - make sure you apply sunscreen as well.
- Make sure it's adjustable. Test boys' swim trunk ties - sometimes they're just there for decoration and don't actually tighten the waistband. Also, make sure any girls' bathing suits have things like adjustable straps.
- Buy a size bigger. Bathing suits often run small in size, so choose one size up to ensure you get the right fit.
- Don't go to trendy. In other words, you want something that will grow with your child past one season. If he or she is into a certain character theme, they may not be in only a few weeks time. More generic themes, like sharks, unicorns, etc. might have more stayability.
- Accessorize. Ok, so you don't really need to do this, but don't our chitlins look so adorable gussied up with matching flipflops, sunglasses or an adorable hat?
Melany xx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.