Melany Of MList: Apple pie making tools

Apple season is in full swing, and we've got apple pie on the mind. Flex your baking muscles with these four essential tools for apple pie making.
Pelling apples can be a real chore, but not with this apple peeler from Lee Valley, $38.50. It makes peeling a breeze - you'll be done in just minutes!
The OXO dough blender with blades, $11.99, is a straightforward, easy way to incorporate all the ingredients of your pie dough. It chops the butter into teeny tiny pieces, making for deliciously melt-in-your-mouth pie crust.
Working with pie dough can be tricky, but not when you have the right tools at hand. The Williams-Sonoma stainless steel pastry scraper, $9.99, is a great way to keep your dough from sticking to your work surface.
Keep the mess of pie-making off of the bottom of your oven with Mrs. Anderson's Baking 10-inch pie crust shield, $5.99 (available at Bed, Bath & Beyond). No more stickiness burning off in the depths of your oven thanks to this protective guard that catches any boiling over excess filling.
Melany xx
