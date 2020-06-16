Melany Of MList: Activities on a budget

You don't have to spend a fortune to keep your family entertained this summer. There are lots of fun things you can do that won't break the bank. Here are some great activities on a budget.
Game night. Everyone in the family chooses a board game. Hunker down with some fun snacks, a make-your-own-sundae bar, and PJs.
Cooking together. Not only is this a terrific way to spend time together but you'll also get meal prepping done. Try something exotic or international. Or you could also take on a harder kitchen challenge, such as making pasta or tortillas for fajitas and tacos.
Backyard campout. It takes way less planning than conventional camping (ifyou forget something, it's steps away!) and can be loads of fun. Stargaze, tell stories around a small fire (you can even burn coal in a terracotta pot), make S'mores, and be sure to cook breakfast on the barbecue!
Go on a family hike. There are loads of beautiful paths and trails at parks in and around Montreal - get a dose of Vitamin D and fresh air while getting in some physical activity. Just make sure to maintain your social distancing.
Work on a project together. This could be anything from tracing your family's tree to building something (a birdhouse?), listening to a podcast together, washing the car - do something that will bring you all together.
Host a family paint night. Find a great (and relatively easy) painting online for everyone to try and copy, set up some easels and paper, and get everyone painting! Serve a cheeseboard munchie dinner with it.
Do some gardening. It's a great time to get your hands in the dirt and plant some edibles or flowers.
