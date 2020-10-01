Melany Of MList: 9 Quick snacks that are easy to make... and kids will love!

Getting our kids to eat properly can be a struggle, and this couldn't be more true than when school is in the mix - without you there to constantly harp on them to "eat!!" they may often be coming home with half the food you packed for them... uneaten. Here are 9 quick snacks that are easy to make... and kids will love!
Munchie snack. That means variety - not too much of one thing, but enough choices that they'll inevitably find something they like.
Dippers. Anything that can be dipped is fun: veggies and dip/humus, fruit and yogurt, chips and salsa/guacamole, etc.
Roll-ups. You can practically roll anything up in a tortilla, from savoury items (cream cheese, lunch meat, cheese) to sweet (nut/seed butters, fruits, seeds).
Muffins. Make em with fruit and oats, or turn them into something savoury like pizza or bacon and cheddar muffins.
Build your own. Let you kids put together cracker pizzas or sandwiches (crackers, sauce or meat, and shredded cheese).
Skewers. Things on a stick just seem like more fun to eat: put fruit and cheese on a skewer, fruits and veggies, and maybe even something fun like a doughnut hole.
Cold salad. You can use any combination of ingredients: make a basic pasta salad with funky-shaped noodles, Greek salad if your child likes the saltiness of Feta, tabouleh, and more.
Chopped salads. Mini sandwiches or crackers with egg, ham, salmon, or tuna salads are filling and nutritious.
Parfaits. Layer some yogurt, fruit and granola in a reusable container.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.