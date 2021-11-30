Melany of MList: 5 Ways to use your 2022 MList Card

The new 2022 MList Card is out and can save you hundreds of dollars at stores, restaurants, activities, and more! Here are five ways to use your MList Card in the New Year.
Updating your wardrobe. Now is the perfect time to donate some of those older clothes and revive your winter wardrobe with great local finds. Whether you're in the market for a new jacket, some trendy new boots, a few updated dresses, or more, the Card will give you great discounts at boutiques across Montreal and the West Island.
Eating out. No one wants to spend winter cooking! An MList Card will get your great savings at local restos, so you can stock up on bakery treats, meals, desserts, coffee, and other delectable yummies.
Getting into shape. Don't let that winter weight sneak up on you! Your MList Card will get you access to trainers and gyms so you can make 2022 your healthiest year yet.
Keeping kids busy. Winter means a lot of time being spent indoors. Sign your child up for music lessons, dance, summer camp, wall-climbing, and so much more.
A little "you" time. You deserve some time to yourself - your MList Card will allow you to save money and get your hair done, indulge in skin treatments, or have laser hair removal, all at a fraction of the cost.
Bring your MList Card! I never forget my MList Card when I go shopping. With more than 250 retailers offering discounts, you're bound to run into some savings somewhere!
Melany xx
