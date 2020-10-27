Melany Of MList: 4 Potty training tips that will save your sanity

Potty training - it just might be one of the most challenging things for parents. There are so many things that factor into the success and timeline of potty training, from whether your child is actually ready to carrying it through until there are no more accidents at all, even at night. It can be a long process - but now, with families at home more than ever, it's the perfect time to conquer this milestone. Use these 4 potty training tips that will save your sanity.
- Make the potty as accessible as possible. Yes, it's great to have one in the bathroom so your little one can mimic mommy and daddy on the toilet. But kids who are learning to potty train also don't recognize the urge until the very last-minute, and getting to the bathroom on time could be a huge challenge. It may not be the decor accent of choice, but a potty in common rooms like the living room or kitchen could also help things along.
- Let accidents happen. Yes, the cleanups are awful. And I know all about changing sheets in the middle of the night. But the more that you child is out of diapers and accurately feeling what's going on down there (wet underwear or bedding), they won't feel the true discomfort of it and, hence, want to use the toilet. (Quick tip: If nighttime bed-wetting is a problem, layer sheet, plastic sheet, sheet, so you already have another dry later ready to go.)
- Have a reward system in place. Bribery may not be the best parenting route for other lessons, but when it comes to potty training, you want to do anything that works. What's your child's sweet spot? Smarties? Doritos? Keep them handy and in sight but out of reach. ONLY give them out with a successful number one or two in the potty.
- Make it fun. No- it's not fun for you. I get it. But when it's more fun for them, they'll be more inclined to get into it. Let them help you choose a potty. Decorate it with stickers. If you're training with a toilet, there are decals you can affix to the bottom of the bowl for boys' "target practice," as well as flushable floating targets (my mom used Cheerios with my brother). And pick out new big-boy or big-girl underwear together.
Melany
