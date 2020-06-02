Melany Of MList: 3 Natural sunscreens for babies and kids

We went from snow to scorching temps, so it’s become extremely important to protect your little ones from the harmful effects of the sun. Here are three natural sunscreens for babies and children that we love and that pass our mommy test.
COOLA - This sunscreen contains over 70% certified organic ingredients and are easily identified by their organic seals. Additionally, they formulate their kids sunscreen with Plant Protection®, which allows them to achieve clinically tested, broad spectrum and antioxidant-rich protection while using fewer traditional actives. It's better for your skin and better for the environment.
Green Beaver - You don’t have to worry about sunburns with this SPF40, hypoallergenic and chemical-free sunscreen. Its moisturizing and hydrating properties will keep young skin soft and supple so that they can have fun and close summer’s chapter with a healthy glow. This gentle and easily-applicable product is fierce against the sun’s harmful rays.
Baby Bum - This 100% mineral-based smooth-glide sunscreen stick gives broad spectrum protection with a lightweight, non-greasy formula that's easy to apply. Keep this tucked in your diaper bag at all times!
Melany xx
