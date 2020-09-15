Melany Of MList: 3 Best apple picking places

What is synonymous with fall? Apple picking, of course! And Montreal is right at the heart of some of the best apple picking places in the province. Here are three of the ones I love.
Quinn Farm. Everyone needs to experience Quinn Farm at least once, especially if you have little ones. In addition to picking apples they have other seasonl u-pick options, plus a small farm and a corn maze. Parking is ample. An online reservation is required before going there.
Domaine du Flanc-Sud. Located on the South Shore in beautiful Saint-Hilaire, this orchard has apple picking as well as cherries and blueberries (but check their website first to ensure they're in season). They also have kids activities such as inflatables, small animals, a park, and mazes.
Apple Magic Orchard. Make your way to Saint-Eustache and you'll discover this family-owned orchard. In addition to picking your apples, squash or pumpkins, you can have a picnic or take a tractor ride. And be sure to stop by their Sweet Tooth Bistro.
