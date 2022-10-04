Canada Library Month - Best ways to take advantage of your local library

October is Canada Library Month, meaning it's the perfect time to rediscover your local library. The library is an amazing place for children and families alike, and will encourage not only reading time but together time, a love for books, and more.
Here are the best ways to take advantage of your local library...
- Get a library card for your child. It's great to use your card to check out some books, but your child will take great pride in having their own card to the library.
- Check out your library's list of activities. Most local libraries have an incredible calendar of events that includes story time for younger children, arts and crafts programs, and more. And these activities are normally free of charge and supported by the city.
- Don't forget audiobooks, magazines, and DVDs. Libraries not only boast incredible book selections, but they usually have other great mediums too.
- Speak with a librarian. Get to know the people who work at your local library. It will make your kids feel more comfortable at the library as well.
- Read while at the library, and don't feel like you have to check anything out. The library can be a nice, quite place to curl up with a book that you read while you're there.
- Have a library bag for your finds. You could even decorate it with your favourite book characters, or have it monogrammed with your child's name.
- Visit your library often. Make it a familiar place to learn and explore with your family. And try and make it a regular part of your routine. Perhaps your hit the library on a designated weeknight each week, or on a weekend.
Melany xx
