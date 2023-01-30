Professional Organizing: Work-life balance for moms

Work-life imbalance for moms
As a mom, it’s not easy: Managing our time, checking off items from our never-ending to-do lists, the wearer of all hats, and (whoa!) when's the last time you had uninterrupted time in the bathroom? Drank a hot cup of coffee? Ate a full meal sitting down or without rushing to get to the next activity?
Unfortunately, it can drive anyone to lose their poop, and it happens often. Or, other times, we feel like giving up. But we can’t. It’s not in us, nor is it even possible. However difficult it may be, establishing a work-life balance is crucial in maintaining the life we chose, aka motherhood. Finding that balance, through journaling, blocking time, hiring a coach, or getting organized with the help of a professional organizer, etc., is a gift we can give to ourselves. The benefits from using tools and/or getting outside help to balance the chaotic life of motherhood, will not only have a positive effect on our wellbeing, but for those around us too. No one said you had to do life alone.
I remember as a soon-to-be mom, reading and hearing from everyone: kids need systems and routines (aka structure) to develop good habits and for a lack of a better term, make life easier down the road. So, if this is true for babies coming into a busy world filled with distractions, people in our faces, and going from one activity to the next, why not set the same rules for ourselves when life gets chaotic?
What makes it imbalanced?
When looking at the amount of where our wakeful time is spent, we can split this into four categories: work, home, family, and personal time. Aside from the “work” category, the other three can be considered as irregular and inconsistent when time's spent in those categories.
To clarify, the time we spend with our family is not always the same in magnitude or length of time. As moms know, our family’s demands can come screeching in from anywhere and at any time.
Although it’s a stable structure in and of itself, maintaining it requires consistency, but it’s not always possible, especially when you’ve got kids. For instance, our home can go from messy to clean(ish) to things needing repair or replaced, from patching up walls to sewing holes, and everything else in-between. The demands are endless and sporadic. In addition, anything can happen at any given time when it comes to our home. Hence the time we spend for this category is inconsistent and irregular.
Finally, when it comes to the time spent on our own needs and wants, this, too, fluctuates. Albeit some of us do retain and live by a structured self-care routine. However, when the other two categories require more of our attention and energy, more often than not, our own personal time is affected (i.e. little to no sleep, skip the workout, cancel that mani-pedi, etc.)
How to create work-life balance
So, in order to create a work-life balance, plan out what the schedule looks like for the kids in the next three to six months. This timeframe is ideal because it allows us to adjust our schedules as the seasons in our life change. Next, mark down who’ll be bringing them to and from their activities and where these venues are located. Finally, plug these details in the family calendar so that everyone’s in-the know. Or, if you prefer doing this digitally, share the event or calendar with your partner, spouse, or whoever is helping out with the kids as well. Consequently, this keeps everyone aware without needing to have additional conversations about pickups and drop offs, etc.
When it comes to the home, create a chore chart and assign age-appropriate tasks to the kids. Teaching them how to maintain a home is one of the best ways to set them up for success as adults. And just a reminder here: the way the kids perform tasks is temporary. It will only get better with time, and it requires a lot of patience from everyone as well as careful guidance. There’s no one better to learn from than their first teachers: their parents! Sometimes, when life gets really busy and the home maintenance falls behind, I try to remind myself that things will get done and to also give myself grace. Another mindset tip I often use is by saying at the end of the day (or week), “At least I got (fill in the blank) done. And I’m happy with that.” In doing this, I've mentally crossed off that item and feel an instant sigh of relief that something got done despite life happening.
Finally, set time for you. Remember, before you became a parent you were someone too. You still are, just way busier than before. That’s why it’s important to keep in touch with “you” because you also need nurturing, care and time. So, choose an activity that lights you up, gives you more energy, or simply one that brings you peace and clarity. Whatever it is, it’s important to make time for it. Whether it’s 10 minutes a day or an hour or two, weekly. Commit to it like you would any other aspect in your life that needs “you”.
When you’re happy and feeling whole, they feel it. There’s only one “you” and you’re their whole world. Be kind to yourself momma, you've got this.
Dianne Jimenez is a trained professional organizer and owner of 1 Tidy Place, and she is a member of the Professional Organizers of Canada (POC). Visit her website, or find her on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.