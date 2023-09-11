Professional Organizing: Tips for optimal home organization in autumn

Fall is a time of transition as we prepare to spend more time indoors. So, it's the perfect time to get organized at home to create a welcoming, orderly environment. In this article, we offer a few practical tips to help you organize effectively in early autumn.
1. Clear the clutter
A good starting point for getting organized at home is to sort through your belongings. Go through your closets, drawers, and all storage spaces to determine what you really need. Give away what's still in good condition, throw away what's worn or broken, and put the rest away in an orderly way.
2. Plan a deep clean
Take advantage of the transition to autumn to plan a major clean-up of your home. Dust, spiders, mold... Don't panic, it can all be eliminated with a little organization. Divide the tasks into small sessions and allocate time to each room. This way, you can tackle each area of your home with care and without stress.
3. Tune up your interior decor
Autumn is the perfect season to make subtle changes to your interior design. Add cushions, rugs, or curtains in warm colours and autumnal patterns to create a warm atmosphere. And don't forget to rearrange your furniture to improve circulation and access to everyday objects.
4. Reorganize the kitchen
The kitchen is often the heart of the home, so it's essential to keep it well organized. Take advantage of the season to sort out your cupboards and shelves, getting rid of out-of-date food or utensils you no longer use. Invest in airtight storage boxes to preserve dry foods and optimize available space. And don't forget to organize your kitchen utensils by category to make them easier to use.
5. Implement a family schedule
With the start of the new school year and the return of sports activities, it's vital to set up a family schedule to avoid forgetting anything and to ensure efficient organization. Use a whiteboard, calendar, or app on your phone to keep track of class times, medical appointments, extra-curricular activities, and so on. This will help you manage your time better and avoid the stress of chaotic organization.
We hope these tips will help you feel more organized and help you enjoy your home in early autumn. Take the time to plan and implement these tips, and you'll soon see the benefits of a tidy, streamlined home. Happy fall organizing!
Pascale Chenard is a professional organizer in Gatineau, Quebec since 2019. She also calls herself a decluttering, tidying, and organizing coach. Her approach stands out for its beautiful energy and Feng Shui perspective, for a more holistic look at organizing the home and everyday life. TheSimpleWay.ca or follow her on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.