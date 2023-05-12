Professional Organizing: Spring decluttering

With the warmer weather on the way and as we peel off the winter layers, wouldn’t it sound nice to clear the clutter from your home? Does the task sound unnerving? Is it too much to tackle?
Productivity consultant David Allen said, “You can’t do a project at all! You can only do an action related to it. Many actions require only a minute or two, in the appropriate context, to move a project forward.” Listen to his advice. Do not try to wrestle the house down in one round.
Try setting a timer for 45 minutes to an hour per day or a few times a week, limit all distractions, and start sorting. Focus your efforts and energy on one space at a time. Pick a place around the house or property that you have the least sentimental attachment towards the items in front of you.
Start by regrouping all like items together (i.e. sweaters, pants, pjs, etc). The idea behind this is to be able to visualize the amount of each category that you have. You may now realize that you have WAY too many tattered concert t-shirts or pairs of fuzzy slippers. Ask yourself, do I like this item and is it useful? Keep a few bags or boxes handy: one for donations, one for garbage, one for recycling, one for hand-me-downs. The changing seasons is a good time of year to practice this cleanse. If you haven’t worn the baggy beanie this winter or if the elastic on your bathing suit has dried up, listen to Elsa and LET. IT. GO.
Adopting a ‘touch-once’ mentality will help save TON of time. Once you’ve touched it, determine its fate, and own it. Chances are you won’t regret it. Once the items that are in good enough shape to be donated are bagged and boxed, drop them off at the donation center ASAP.
Since garage sale time is upon us, you can consider planning a multi family sale before the drop-off. Gather your buddies for a BBQ, let the kids run free in the yard, and spend the day outside making a little money. At the end of the sale, the unsold items should be taken away and you should feel lighter. This process is surprisingly therapeutic!
Happy decluttering!
Caroline Bertola is a professional organizer and the owner of RELOCALISATION ENTOURAGE. She can be reached by calling 514-267-9681.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.