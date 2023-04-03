Professional Organizing: Reduce the stress of tax season - Tips for efficient management of your tax documents

Tax filing season is often considered one of the most stressful times of the year for the self-employed. Between invoices, receipts and tax documents, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by the paperwork. But don't worry, dear entrepreneurs, I have a few tips and tricks to share with you to help you organize your space and manage your tax documents efficiently.
Keep your workspace clean and organized
First, let's start with the basics: the workspace. It's important to have a clean, organized workspace so you can focus on the important tasks. Clear your desk of unnecessary distractions, and keep only the essentials like your computer, phone and office supplies. You can use desk drawers to keep your small accessories within reach, but out of sight.
Establish an effective filing system
Next, you need to determine an effective filing system for your tax documents. It's important to have a simple, easy-to-use and well-identified system to ensure that you can quickly find what you need.
Divide your tax documents into categories such as purchase invoices, expense receipts, bank statements, tax returns, notices of assessment and tax credit documents. This simple step will make it easier to find specific documents and avoid last-minute headaches. You can use binders, storage boxes or magazine racks to organize your documents by date, category or type.
Scan your documents
Consider scanning your documents to save space! Paper receipts, invoices and other tax documents can quickly fade over time, but they can also accumulate and take up unnecessary space in your workspace. Scanning your documents will allow you to have a backup in case of paper loss and free up physical space.
Please note that the original copy of certain documents may be requested during a tax audit. It is therefore imperative to keep certain documents in their paper version. To find out the exact retention period for certain original documents, visit the Government of Quebec website.
There are many free scanning applications available on the market (e.g. CamScanner) that allow you to easily scan your invoices and receipts from your cell phone. You can also use a desktop scanner to scan larger documents.
Use accounting software
Another tip for good organization of your tax records is to keep track of your income and expenses throughout the year. Use accounting software like Quickbooks or do your bookkeeping manually with an Excel spreadsheet and update it every time you make a transaction for your business. It may seem laborious at first, but it will save you time and money in the long run. Not only will you be able to better understand your company's financial statements, but you'll also be able to more efficiently deduct costs related to your business activities.
Establish a management routine
Finally, I suggest that you establish a tax document management routine to help you stay organized throughout the year. Determine a day of the week when you will review and organize your bills and receipts, preferably before the end of the day or week, so you don't pile up work for later. You can also use reminders on your cell phone or business calendar to remind you to scan or upload your documents to your computer or cloud.
In conclusion, managing your tax documents may seem like a tedious task, but by following these tips, you can make the process much easier and less stressful.
If you're feeling overwhelmed, don't have enough time or don't know where to start, don't hesitate to call on a professional organizer to help you organize your paperwork. StéZen offers both physical and digital organizing services that can help ease the burden. Contact us or schedule a free virtual assessment meeting.
Stéphanie Barabé is a professional organizer and the founder of StéZen, a company that specializes in decluttering, physical and digital organizing, moving help and coaching on organization. Her mission is to contribute to people’s well-being by creating harmony in their living and working spaces. Her moto: Free up space… Free the mind!
