Professional Organizing: Moving with peace of mine: Practical advice from a professional organizer

May is here, and with it the moving season! If you are planning to move soon, it is essential to be well organized to avoid stress and hassle.
According to Statistics Canada, moving is considered one of the five most stressful events in life, but don't worry, I'm here to help. As a professional space planner, I've helped many people (including myself many times) through this crucial stage of their lives, and I'm here to give you some tips to make it easier.
The good news is that moving can also be a great opportunity to declutter your home and get rid of anything you no longer need. If you are thinking of moving from a bigger home and downsizing to a smaller home, some of these tips will be crucial for you.
Here are 5 practical tips to help you be well-prepared before your move. Are you ready to start your new life in a more zen, uncluttered and organized home?
- Start early
The secret to a successful move is to start early, one to three months in advance depending on the size of your home and the number of years you've lived there. The earlier you start, the more time you have to prepare, sort your belongings, organize the boxes and set up a moving schedule. So, if you know you're going to be moving in the next few months, start preparing now... Especially if you've accumulated a lot of stuff over the years and have a lot of rooms in your house!
If you are feeling overwhelmed and planning is not your thing, a professional organizer can also help you plan each step of your move, organize the decluttering process, pack and unpack boxes and finally take care of the organization of your new home to optimize your storage space.
- Sorting out
Moving is the perfect time to sort through your stuff. Take the opportunity to get rid of anything you no longer use or like. Be aware of the size of your new home. If you are moving to a smaller home, make sure you have enough space for your most valuable items. If you don't have enough space, consider renting a storage unit for items you can't afford to throw away. By eliminating the unnecessary, you'll lighten your workload, reduce your moving costs, and improve the efficiency of your new space.
Sorting can be a daunting task, but if you take it step by step, it should be easier. You can start by sorting one room at a time, or by category of items (clothes, books, toys, etc.). Be realistic. Don't keep items that you haven't used in over a year unless they have special emotional value or are seasonal.
In fact, many like to use Marie Kondo's KonMari method. Her decluttering method is a popular approach to sorting items based on their emotional value. Take each item in your hands and ask yourself if it still brings you joy. If the answer is no, it's time to say goodbye.
- Pack smart
Packing is a crucial aspect of moving. To avoid breakage, loss and delay, smart packing is essential.
Use quality boxes, protective materials such as bubble wrap, blankets, or pillows, and label each box clearly.
Identify several sides of the box, indicating its contents and the room in which it should be placed. This will save the movers time by orienting them correctly and will save you from having to move your boxes from one room to another after the move.
It's also a good idea to pack items of similar size or use together for easy storage in your new space.
- Plan your change of address
Moving is more than just packing personal belongings into boxes. There are many practical aspects to consider, such as terminating electricity, gas, water, internet or telephone services in your old home, as well as signing up for new services in your new home. It is also essential to plan for the transportation of your furniture and belongings. If you use a moving company, make sure you book their service in advance, as their schedule can be busy.
You can make your change of address with all government services in one place.
For provincial (health insurance, driver’s license, etc), visit: https://www.adresse.gouv.qc.ca/inscrire/FormulaireChangementAdresse.aspx?Etape=0&Lng=en
For Federal: https://www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/tax/individuals/topics/about-your-tax-return/change-your-address.html
- Taking care of yourself
Moving can be stressful and tiring, so it's important to take care of yourself during this time. Take time to rest, eat properly, and exercise regularly to relieve stress. Personally, I love yoga, meditation and nature walks. There's nothing like a break to clear your head and recharge your batteries!
You can also enlist the help of friends or family members, or hire professional organizers like me! You will save time and gain peace of mind!
For more advice or to help you organize your move properly, don't hesitate to call on my expertise. Visit the contact section of my website or make an appointment for a free consultation!
Stéphanie Barabé is a professional organizer and the founder of StéZen, a company that specializes in decluttering, physical and digital organizing, moving help and coaching on organization. Her mission is to contribute to people’s well-being by creating harmony in their living and working spaces. Her moto: Free up space… Free the mind!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.