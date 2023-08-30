Professional Organizing: Mastering back-to-school: The ultimate guide to impeccable organization

Back-to-school season is a crucial time of the year where organization plays a vital role in successfully juggling classes, extracurricular activities, and personal life. Whether you're a student, parent, or teacher, good organization is the key to starting the year with confidence and success. In this ultimate guide, we will explore practical strategies to help you organize yourself for the back-to-school season and maintain that organization throughout the year.
1. Establish a Central Calendar
One of the first steps to an organized back-to-school experience is creating a central calendar. This can be a physical calendar hung on the wall or a digital calendar on your device. Mark important dates on it: the first day of school, days off, exams, project due dates, sports, and cultural events, etc. Consult this calendar regularly to anticipate the weeks ahead and avoid unpleasant surprises.
2. Plan Daily Tasks
Daily planning is the key to a successful back-to-school experience. Every evening or morning, take a few minutes to make a list of tasks to accomplish during the day. Prioritize them and check them off as you go. This will help you stay focused, avoid procrastination, and feel a sense of accomplishment at the end of the day.
3. Create an Organized Workspace
Whether you're a student, a teacher or you work from home, having an organized workspace promotes productivity. Clear your space of any unnecessary clutter and ensure you have all the materials you need within reach. Store supplies in boxes or bins and create a quiet environment conducive to concentration.
4. Use Digital Tools
Take advantage of the benefits of digital tools to streamline your organization. Note-taking apps, task management apps, and document sharing platforms can greatly simplify managing your school activities. However, be mindful not to get distracted by constant notifications.
5. Balance Study Time with Leisure
Effective organization isn't just about working hard; it's also about intelligently balancing study time with leisure. Allocate time slots for your hobbies and relaxation. A healthy balance contributes to maintaining your motivation and energy throughout the year.
6. Communicate and Collaborate
Whether you're a parent, teacher, or student, communication is crucial. Parents should establish open communication with teachers to monitor their child's academic progress. Students can benefit from study groups and collaboration to share knowledge and problem-solve together.
A well-organized back-to-school experience sets the foundation for a successful year. By implementing a central calendar, planning your tasks, maintaining a tidy workspace, and balancing your time, you ensure that you're prepared to tackle all challenges. Remember that organization is a skill that develops over time, so be patient and persistent. With careful planning, you can approach the back-to-school season with confidence and determination.
Stéphanie Galipeau, Productivity specialist
HOP - Harmony Organizing Productivity, or follow her on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.