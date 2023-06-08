Professional Organizing: Letting go of treasures – Breaking up is hard to do

Oftentimes when we think of home organizing, we think of a minimalistic home with pretty bins and baskets. That may be the end result, but to start the process, we begin with the chore of decluttering. Some things are easy to discard like broken equipment and empty boxes. Other items are our treasures that we have collected over the years, maybe decades. They are evidence of a life lived, our dreams and ambitions, our family history. They can take over the present and inundate us with past memories, some of which may need to be let go of in order to preserve our well-being.
Your home is a reflection of you. As a professional home organizer, I would ask, “What are your goals for this space? How do you want to feel in your home? What do you want in your life now? What do you want to remember? Who are you today and which treasures represent your best self?”
What is your treasure style? Maybe you like minimalism - a clean slate, or with treasures hidden from view. Perhaps you like to have a special display for treasures. A lived-in space with your history and passions easily visible from everywhere could be your favourite style.
Consider the following categories as you sort through your treasures, deciding which to keep and which to let go of. Which items serve you in a positive way?
- Memories
- Is it a reminder of a special event or a better time in the past?
- Is it a memory of a loved one, maybe someone who has passed on?
- Goals and Dreams
- Is it aspirational clutter, representative of who you want to be in the future, or wanted to be at some time in the past?
- Accomplishment
- It is an award, reward, or an item created by you?
- Expectations
- Is there pressure from someone else to keep the item?
- Are you concerned that you may miss the item or want it in the future?
- History
- Does it represent your family history; something you want to pass down?
- Habit
- Do you have a habit of keeping everything, possibly to avoid dealing with letting go?
- Guilt
- Did you receive it from someone else and feel bad parting with it?
For sentiment items, consider keeping only what makes you happy, I mean really happy. Display some things tactfully and store the rest carefully. Honour and appreciate your treasures and the people, places and events that it represents for you. Rotate the display with the stored items. Donate items when they no longer make you feel great.
When decluttering gets tough, remind yourself of your goals for the space. Believe that you can do this and by doing it, your life will be improved. Decluttering is about letting go of pain from the past and living with happiness and contentment today and into the future. Know that you deserve a tidy place to live. Give yourself permission to get rid of things you once cherished that no longer make you feel good. It’s ok to move on and it’s ok to ask for help to get it done. You deserve to be happy.
Organizing your home around the goals you want to achieve will help you to naturally declutter your space. Imagine how you will feel when those goals are achieved!
Cara Persram is The Passionate Organizer, a professional organizer specializing in home and home office decluttering, downsizing, unpacking and organizing. Visit her website at https://passionate-organizer.ca and get support and great organizing tips on Facebook @ThePassionateOrganizer. Serving Montreal’s West Island and surrounding areas. Cara is proud to be an executive member of Professional Organizers in Canada.
