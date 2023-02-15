Professional Organizing: How to achieve your goals in 2023

It's already February and 2023 is well underway! Did you take the time to review the past year and write your resolutions or goals for 2023?
A RETROSPECTIVE
Personally, I always like to reflect on the previous year to help me become aware of my good and not-so-good moments. This exercise not only helps me feel grateful for the gifts life has brought me and learn from my experiences, but it also helps me use those experiences to shape a new year that reflects what I truly want in my personal and professional life. I believe a lot in the law of attraction... Does the book "The Secret" ring a bell?
PLACING THE RIGHT ORDER
Without a specific order to the universe, it's like asking the waitress at a restaurant to choose our meal for us. She might bring us something good, but she might also bring us leftovers. And... we certainly don't want life to bring us leftovers right?!? To start the new year on the right foot, it’s imperative to have clear ideas about what we want and what we don't want. Writing down our wishes is an excellent starting point for practicing the law of attraction.
TAKING ACTION
You probably already know from past experience that it's not enough to put our intentions on paper, but that we also need to take concrete actions when we want to achieve our goals. Otherwise, our beautiful promises quickly turn into procrastination.
Maybe your goal this year is to be more balanced, to have more time to take care of yourself, to do more sports, to go out more with your friends, to increase your performance/productivity at work, to arrive on time for appointments, to make more money but work less, and so on…
No matter what goal you have set for yourself, have you wondered how you will achieve it? I mean... Concretely! On my side, I have my own little ideas of what could help you... Do you want to know?
GET ORGANIZED TO ACHIEVE YOUR GOALS
My secret is organization! When we are organized at home and at work, we are also more organized in our HEAD. As a result, we manage our time better, we are more efficient and productive, and we have more time to focus on our goals!
Sometimes, to kick-start our good intentions, we need help. Just like someone who wants to get back into shape needs a coach to build a customized program, someone who wants to better organize their life needs a professional organizer to help them optimize their time, money and, of course, their living spaces.
How does an organization process work? Let me explain, the steps are very simple.
KICKSTARTING THE PROCESS
STEP 1 - THE ASSESSMENT MEETING
In a virtual or in-person exploratory first meeting, you talk to us about your needs and the organizational challenges you face on a daily basis. What are your irritants? What wastes your time or your team's time? What would your ideal organizational system be? What are the main spaces you want to organize to ensure smooth functioning or that of your business? In short, you talk to us about your challenges, we listen attentively and without judgment, we analyze the solutions that could meet your needs, and we suggest the best organizing package for your project.
STEP 2 - BECOMING ZEN
Following our assessment meeting and the selection of the ideal package for your project, the process has begun and you are ready to become Zen! The organizing project will evolve according to your needs in terms of:
Sorting and decluttering your spaces;
Transporting items to be given away, thrown away or recycled to appropriate organizations
Shopping for storage items and furniture;
Organizing for space optimization;
Labeling your baskets, bins, and storage spaces;
Coaching on organization to help you maintain storage solutions on your own.
STEP 3 - STAYING ZEN
To ensure the quality of our services, our customers' complete satisfaction and the maintenance of storage solutions to stay Zen, we provide follow-ups for 2 weeks to 1 month after each project is completed.
That’s it! Easy peasy eh?
ARE YOU READY TO ACHIEVE YOUR GOALS?
If you're finally ready to take action and reorganize yourself in order to achieve your goals, don't wait any longer!
To book your free virtual meeting and explore all the options, follow the link https://calendly.com/stezen/rencontre-virtuelle
To schedule an in-person meeting, contact me by phone or email: (514) 547-2229 | info@stezen.ca
For more tricks on how to stay organized to stay zen, stay tuned ! A new episode of my web series will be posted each month on The Suburban Facebook page.
Stéphanie Barabé is a professional organizer and the founder of StéZen, a company that specializes in decluttering, physical and digital organizing, moving help and coaching on organization. Her mission is to contribute to people’s well-being by creating harmony in their living and working spaces. Her moto: Free up space… Free the mind!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.