Professional Organizing: Easy ways to organize your clothing

Spring has finally arrived so let’s get ready, starting with clothes!
Bring out your spring and summer clothes and put away the fall and winter ones. Donate the clothes that you didn’t wear, didn’t like, or that didn’t fit quite right, as long as they’re in good condition and clean. Have an open bin in a nearby closet just for donations. If you’re struggling to decide whether to keep an item or not, that in itself is a sign to let it go. Ask yourself, ”Would I buy this now if I didn’t already own it?” It’s wonderful to only wear the clothes that you love, that show off your unique style, and that make you feel fabulous!
There are several different methods of organizing clothes, so it can seem overwhelming. As a suggestion, hang up as many tops, dress and casual pants, and dresses and skirts as possible, grouping by these categories. Hanging them up makes it easier to see and access them, and prevents most wrinkles. Organize these clothes on appropriate, matching hangers by their category first, then by their features (heavy-weight, light-weight, length, sleeve length, and special event wear), then by colour, if you like. Jeans, leggings, and shorts can be folded and placed in hanging shelves or filed vertically in drawers. Using drawer organizing boxes for socks and underwear, and fabric bins for swimsuits and gym wear, makes your wardrobe easier to navigate and enjoy. Your personal preferences, your habits, and the amount and type of space you have will strongly influence the decisions on which organizing methods and products to use.
For fall and winter clothes, you can store them in large, plastic bins with lids, placed on a high shelf, under the bed, or on shelves in a closet, attic or basement. Add cedar blocks or a dryer sheet to keep them smelling fresh, and label them for easy retrieval. Other storage options for hanging clothes are to use another closet’s rod, a wardrobe or a stand-alone clothes rack. If you have the space, you can keep all your clothes in your primary closet and drawers, stashing the off-season ones to one side of the closet and in harder to reach drawers and shelves. Then the question becomes, “How many clothes do I really need to feel content?”. A fabulous solution to wardrobe woes is to have a Capsule Wardrobe – a collection of interchangeable pieces that you love, that complement each other and can work for all seasons.
For home and home office organizing and staging help, contact Cara Persram, The Passionate Organizer, at (514) 347-3606. Visit her website at https://passionate-organizer.ca and get organizing tips on Facebook @ThePassionateOrganizer. Serving Montreal, West Island, Laval, Vaudreuil-Dorion and surrounding areas. Cara is a proud member of Professional Organizers in Canada.
