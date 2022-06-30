Professional Organizing: Best organizing hacks from pro organizers

We turned to the experts from the Professional Organizers In Canada for these great organizing hacks.
- Make things visible by using Lazy Susan turntables, stair shelves and clear bins. Label your storage bins and items to remind you of their contents.
- Make use of the heights by adding hooks and shelves to your walls. You will save space, clear the floor and optimize your storage space.
- When sorting your things to declutter your spaces, it's important to sort them into 4 main categories. Sort what you want to: 1) keep, 2) donate, 3) recycle, and 4) throw away.
Stéphanie Barabé of StéZen
Do it now. Touch it once. Imagine your ideal-self making the decisions. Do it with intention.
Pascale Chenard of The Simple Way
Hang everything in your closet with the hanger facing the ‘wrong’ way; once you wear something, place it back with the hanger the ‘normal’ way. Every few months, check to see what you haven’t worn and consider purging that item.
Keep a dedicated bag/box for donation items in your closet, main entrance or near your kitchen. As you are cooking, putting away laundry or tidying up, if you come across something you find you don’t need, place it in the donation bag/box and donate to a charity/refugee group once it fills up!
Try to keep to the one in/one out rule. If you buy some new clothes, go through your closet and consider donating as many items as you are adding in. Do them same with your kitchen items, shoes, gadgets…anything!
Diana Martin of Transitions Management
- Start with one category of items, like clothes. Then within that category, start with tops, then bottoms and so forth. Organizing in chunks makes it easier.
- File vertically as often as possible, especially with files, books, and baking sheets.
- Dedicate some time without interruption. Allow your feelings and attachments to arise as you purge through your treasures and purchases.
Cara Persram of The Passionate Organizer
