Houses & Homes: Ways to elevate your autumn aesthetic with warm home accents

With warmer days behind us, it's time to begin updating the home for autumn. While apple picking and hayrides might be on hold this year, often the best part of autumn is the simplicity of curling up in the great indoors. Light the fireplace, grab a pumpkin spiced latte, and prepare to gush over the selection of decor essentials below from Ethan Allen, Medley, and AERIN that are sure to elevate your autumn interior aesthetic.
From Ethan Allen, a beautiful collections of furniture and home accents have been perfectly curated for fall. Look for pretty finishes like brass and copper, materials that shine such as mother of pearl, as well as eclectic modern touches that will infuse your space with personality.
Aerin's new arrivals are classic and simply lovely. Part of their fall items include the Granduca set of dinner and serving ware that will amplify the look of any autumn table. There are also woven and natural items for tablescapes and home accessories that lend organic style to your home.
And finally, at Medley you'll discover thoughtfully sourced furniture that is handcrafted in California and made in traditional, old-school ways. That mean top-quality materials and stunning design. You'll love how chic and comfortable their collections are for fall!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.