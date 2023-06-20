Houses & Homes: Transitioning from school to summer in 5 simple steps

And that’s a wrap! Another school year is over, and I’m actually becoming one of those women saying to her friends "Can you believe how fast the time went?" Yikes! End of June: the kids filled their heads with new knowledge for the past 10 months and just keep on amazing you with more and more critical thinking. They also amaze you with the amount of stuff they have accumulated over the school year. And what they brought back home.
Are you staring at piles of used school supplies, or have you just chosen to keep everything in the backpacks until you need to empty them again come end of summer? Regardless of the method, avoiding this task just delays the decision-making that must happen eventually. So, let’s get this project done!
Corral all the supplies on one surface
The dining room table is usually a great spot for this. I like to do this one child at a time but you could just as well allocate one zone to each child and do it all at once if your kids are older and not too attached to their used supplies. Everything that was brought back home needs to be evaluated: art projects, science maquettes, binders, duo tangs.
Sort
You’ll want to categorize into three piles: Recycle, Throw out and Keep. The first two categories don’t need much explanation. Just be prepared for mountains of recycling! Also keep an eye on the rings of binders and throw them out if they don’t close properly.
For the Keep category, you’ll want to identify what supplies can be used again for another school year in one pile and what assignments and other work you want to keep in their box of memories.
Word to the wise, be ruthless. As with any organizing project, you must put on your ruthless hat. Think long-term and think of what they’ll want to look at with their own kids years into the future.
Store
I like to keep school supplies in the school backpacks so that I can easily spot what we have before going shopping when it’s time to go shopping for the next school year. If your child uses his backpack for camp, a nice transparent storage bin will do the trick! We’ve kept the old backpacks that are a bit beaten up for camp – that way the newer ones stay clean and will last a bit longer
For the memories, a file box is a great way to keep things easily organized. Just assign one hanging folder per school year. It protects the precious memories and also restricts the amount of stuff to keep so that we don’t go overboard! When the kids eventually leave the nest, they have a great box of keepsakes to take with them.
Display
The kids worked put so much effort into their school work, it’s worth displaying their proudest accomplishments. It could be artwork, certificates, maquettes – whatever they feel they invested a lot of energy into and are proud to show off. I love using the IKEA DIGNITET Curtain Wire and Clips to display artwork, it’s easy, classic and very malleable. Cork boards and magnetic boards are also great options!
Print out
While you’re immersed in school-related paperwork, it’s a perfect time to print out the report cards that were most likely sent via email and slip them in the memory box. If your school has already sent you the school supply list, this is also a great time to print it out and put it into your Family Binder or any other filing system you have in place.
That’s it! Once your memory box is set up as well as your display area, you can go through these five steps in 30 minutes or less… Enjoy the start to the summer with the peace of mind that this task is done and over with!
Warning: Experience has proven that involving the kids in the sorting step prolongs the whole thing though, so if you do involve them, try pairing down the keep pile and involve them at that point!
Mylène Houle Morency is a professional organizer, speaker, and owner of Flo Organization, which specializes in organizing families with children ranging from newborn to the teenage years. She has the firm conviction that organized homes help parents become the parents they want to be by freeing up time and diminishing stress. She has the privilege to lovingly test all her theories and organization inspirations on her husband and three children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.