Houses & Homes: Three new home decor collabs worth checking out

One amazing home decor brand is great, but two together is even better. Check out these three new home decor collabs worth checking out.
IKEA introduces new VARMBLIXT collection. IKEA and Rotterdam-based designer Sabine Marcelis launch the VARMBLIXT collection which highlights sculptural lighting objects, unique serve ware, vibrant rugs and more. The 20-product collection which is designed to interact with both direct and indirect light, will sales start this February. The VARMBLIXT collection marks the beginning of the IKEA journey to strengthen people’s curiosity connected to lighting in the home. As part of a long-term goal, IKEA is looking to encourage a shift in the perception of lighting as simply functional to lighting as emotional. It is designed to inspire a new interest in how light can transform the look, feel and atmosphere of our homes. There are four lighting items in the VARMBLIXT collection which will be kept long-term in the IKEA range. The lights which are inspired by Sabine’s creative ability to play with unique shapes and objects are a design focal point of the collection. The lighting highlights include the VARMBLIXT LED pendant lamp, which features curved pipes made from frosted white glass, and the VARMBLIXT LED wall mirror designed with a semi-transparent glass panel and light strip. Both products are a stunning sculptural object when turned off, and when illuminated, it transforms into a magical display of light engineering.
Collection exclusive Mobilia x Scott McGillivray. This is an exclusive collection between the Canadian real estate expert and Mobilia. Dedicated to the living room, it includes naturally neutral colours of this new collaboration. This timeless capsule collection creates a sustainable, comfortable and enveloping family space. It is composed of the Nash modular sofa, the centerpiece of the collection, an extra armchair, canvases, and cushions available in several colours. From navy to gray and shades of beige, this co-creation reveals the charm of somber colours. "Supporting local businesses has become increasingly important, and I am proud to work with Mobilia, a Canadian company that offers a selection of varied style and quality products across Canada," McGillivray said in a press release.
CB2 x Kravitz Design. This collection has "the soul of a nomad," CB2 explained. Drawing inspiration from the ateliers of Europe, the markets of Africa and beyond, Kravitz Design brings home a seductive global aesthetic as only they can. It's all about craftsmanship as well as acute style. The pieces of this collection put a spotlight on organic materials and neutral tones.
- Jennifer Cox
