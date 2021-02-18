Houses & Homes: The ultimate organizing rule: One in, one out

Ask any professional organizer and they'll tell you: if something new comes into the house, something old must leave it. That's true of almost everything, from toys and clothes to kitchen appliances and more.
If you've updated your wardrobe, it's time to weed out the clothes you no longer wear. Another great professional organizer tip: hang everything in your closet with the hanger facing the opposite way, and when you wear an item, put it back with the hanger facing the proper way - whatever hangers are still backwards after six months haven't been worn, so it needs to go.
Birthday or holiday stuffed your home with additional toys and books? It's time to sort through your child's existing things and clear some stuff out. Get two piles going: one for donations and one for the trash/recycling.
Were you super excited to get a new Instapot? Before your start cramming it into a kitchen cabinet, find something you can get rid of that will allow your new purchase to fit easily and effortlessly.
Keeping this rule of thumb will help you keep balance and harmony at home, in closets and cupboards as well as overall living spaces.
