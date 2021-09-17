Houses & Homes: Tech Tips to Become and Stay Organized: Trello

For better or worse technology is definitely taking more and more space in our daily lives, and for organization purposes, it can be very advantageous to invest a bit of time to tame these technological beasts. I’d like to suggest a series on great tech tools to keep on top of a crazy busy life. Let’s start with Trello.
Are you a fan of Post-it notes? They’re amazing, I agree. Except when, after the nth time you’ve moved one around, it stops sticking and disappears… Or when you know you need to do something, it’s written on that Post-it at home, and you’re at work. Whether it’s to organise your week or to manage a bigger project, such as a move, a vacation or a home renovation project, Trello could be of great use to you if you consider yourself a visual person.
Trello is a free online project management tool which allows you to set up Boards or projects. You can categorize them, so in my case I have a few categories: Personal (pertain only to me), Family (I can invite my husband, and eventually my kids, to consult and modify certain boards) and Business (as an entrepreneur, I can visually display my business plans and goals as well as use it to break down big organizing projects with customers who hire me for larger residential or commercial organizing packages).
To make it more concrete let’s use one of my current examples. Our family of five is moving in a month, and with the amount of details such a move entails, Trello is the perfect tool to ensure all aspects are taken into consideration and nothing is forgotten. This Board is therefore sorted under the Family category and I’ve invited my husband onto the project so he can consult and modify as well. As always, like with any sorting we want to keep it as simple as possible, with as few lists as possible not to get lost in too many details.
In this case I have five Lists: Current home, Future home, Administrative, In Progress and Done. Here is where the Post-it note reference comes in: within each list, you will attach what Trello calls Cards - or digital sticky notes - under the subject they pertain to. So for Current home we need to reserve the moving company, purchase boxes, book the notary, inform the buyers of the date and time of the notary appointment and so on. In Administrative I’m continually adding to the list all administrative-related tasks such as contacting our insurance company, reserving the mail forwarding service with Canada Post. As I write this article I’m realizing we need to order new cheques with our bank, one more Card to add to the List!
Each Card can contain checklists, notes, images, deadline dates, links so that you can break down a task even further. So in the case of the movers, we called four companies to obtain quotes. We’ve typed in the information we collected including the phone number of each company so we can easily retrieve the information, all in one place. No more Post-it notes floating about anymore. And for those of you who write things down on to-do lists even though you’ve already done it, for the sheer satisfaction of crossing it off (am I the only one who does that?), you can drag and drop your Cards into the Done List as you complete each task off. Booya!
Can you see the possibilities with this cool tool? Children’s birthday parties: do it once and pull it out every time you need to start the process. You will have a list of all your tasks to ensure you never forget to buy decorations again and if you like to do birthdays outside of your home, you can remember to book the venue ahead of time by setting up a calendar reminder. The holidays are right around the corner, set up a Holiday board with reminders on when to order and send out greeting cards, what suggestion each child has for gifts. You can even add in a Calendar to visually see where everyone has to be during those incredibly busy weeks! Trello’s also a great way to keep track of out-of-routine schedules in general like summer months when kids are at various camps! Now go try it out for yourself! Happy geeky organizing!
Mylène Houle Morency is a Professional Organizer, speaker and owner of Flo Organisation, which specializes in organizing families with children ranging from newborn to the teenage years. She has the firm conviction that organized homes help parents become the parents they want to be, by freeing up time and diminishing stress. She has the privilege to lovingly test all her theories and organization inspirations on her husband and three children!
