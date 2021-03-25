Houses & Homes: Spring cleaning – The natural way

Are we cleaning our homes, or are we poisoning them? Cleaning the home with conventional store-bought products like Windex, Mr. Clean, Glade and Lysol seem normal to most people. Afterall, they are cleaning products, right? Well, they may do the job well, but they also fill up the home with harsh chemicals and toxins that negatively impact our health!
What if we could get a shiny, disinfected, fresh and natural-smelling house without using all those dangerous products? Well, by making our own cleaning products, we are accomplished just that!
When I developed an interest in natural living, I decided to find a cheap, easy and natural all-purpose cleaner that I can use to clean my house. The cleaner is so effective that my entire family jumped on board and uses it, too!
To make the cleaner you need:
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup white vinegar
- 1/4 castile soap
- 10 drops of essential oils (optional, but recommended)
I strongly recommend using essential oils as they will provide a fresh scent and can contain antibacterial properties. Oils such as Lemongrass, Eucalyptus, Peppermint or Tea Tree are powerful in killing bacteria. Experiment with different blends until you find a scent and combination that you desire!
Making your own cleaning products has so many benefits, but here are a few:
1. You will save money.
Cleaning products can be expensive, especially when you are buying a different product for every inch of your home. When using the simple recipe I shared above, you will save a ton of money because the ingredients are all extremely affordable.
2. You know exactly what is in the cleaner.
When making your own products, you have full control of what goes into them. With conventional products, you don’t know what kind of toxic and harmful ingredients are inside. You can barely pronounce the names of the ingredients, let alone understand what they are.
3. Your health will thank you.
Conventional cleaners are filled with toxic ingredients. Inhaling and coming into physical contact with these chemical ingredients can, over time, cause health impacts such as asthma and cancers, for example.
4. You will do good for the environment.
The ingredients in conventional products are not only harmful to you, but to the environment as well. They pollute the air and water as they are being manufactured and when they go down the drain. When you use home-made products instead, the ingredients are safe for the environment.
There you have it, four reasons to ditch the harmful products and switch over to a more natural option!
Next time you reach for that cleaning product, be mindful. Ask yourself whether you are cleaning your house or poisoning it.
-Melissa xo
