Houses & Homes: Spring cleaning products you need

Do you feel that? The warmth of the sun (albeit just a hint)? The days are getting a tad longer. The snow is slowly disappearing. Spring is definitely on the horizon, and it's the perfect time to get the house tidied and cleaned up in time for summer.
There are several new spring cleaning products you need this season, including:
CUCINA's all-purpose cleaner. Back by popular demand, CUCINA has re-launched their All Purpose Cleaner, made with renewable, plant-based ingredients just in time for spring cleaning season. It's formulated with a detergent made from glucose derived from corn and fatty alcohols from coconut and palm kernel oil. It's safe (and effective) on any non-porous surface, including natural stone. Available at Fruits & Passion.
Lemon verbena tub and tile cleaner from Mrs. Meyers. Clean the entire bathroom with powerful, garden-fresh Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Lemon Verbena Tub and Tile Cleaner. This hardworking formula is specially formulated for use on bathroom surfaces including shower doors, tiles, toilet seats, porcelain, countertops, sinks and tubs. Simply spray and wipe clean.
Green Cricket's natural evaporating cleanser is now 99.8% natural. It has tea tree oil and witch hazel to provide natural disinfectant and anti-microbial properties, as well as orange, lavender and ylang ylang to give a refreshing and pleasant scent. Safe to use on all types of surfaces.
Seventh Generation's 100% recycled paper towels make cleaning windows, bathrooms and other surfaces a breeze. They're also unbleached.
Better Life glass and window cleaner removes fingerprints, smudges, and dirt from windows and glass surfaces naturally. Spray on and wipe or squeegee away. Unscented glass and window cleaner cleans without streaking or harsh odours.
- Jennifer Cox
