Houses & Homes: Reduce your home's energy consumption

Winter is upon us and with temperatures dropping and snow accumulating everywhere, many of us will be spending the majority of our time inside, protected from the elements. With increased time spent indoors, creating a healthy living environment for ourselves and loved ones is more important than ever.
From investing in products that reduce water usage, to swapping to energy efficient light bulbs and appliances or installing solar panels, every upgrade can have a big impact, especially during the cold season.
Money saving: As we all know, heating your home can make for a salty bill during the winter months. One way to make one’s home more energy-saving is to switch to a smart thermostat. Lifestyle expert PO Beaudoin switched to the Google Nest smart thermostat, which allows him to change the temperature of his house remotely, reducing his energy consumption and electricity bill.
Increased comfort: Many have made wellness a priority for 2023. To help improve air quality and be more comfortable in his home during the rough winter months, reno aficionado Andrew Tche got the Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier. Another example is how PO Beaudoin’s new Google Nest smart thermostat allows him to change the temperature of his house remotely. He can reduce energy consumption while he’s not home and bring the temperature back up before returning.
Energy efficient: When you need to replace common household items, it’s always a good idea to look for more energy-efficient options. Designer and DIY pro Maca Atencio changed her kitchen faucet to a low-flow faucet and replaced her light bulbs with Philip Hue’s lighting products, which save up to 80% of the energy used by traditional bulbs, and last about 25 times longer. These changes can be made by anyone, no matter the budget and expertise.
- Jennifer Cox
