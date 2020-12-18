Pantone has announced what we’ve been waiting for all year long - its colours of the year! Yes, that’s correct, colours, as in plural. The experts on the rainbow have offered us a colourful mental respite as we close out a rather tumultuous year - selecting two standout colours aimed to set the tone for 2021. According to Pantone, its selections PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray and PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating, were paired to create “a marriage of colour conveying a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting.”
Luckily, the application of these colours in residential design is made possible by the clever design offerings of top home and design brands. In addition, the tips of interior designers and architects on how to use the colours can aid clients in determining how best to use the colours.
