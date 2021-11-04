Houses & Homes: Paint trends for 2022

After a year of stay-at-home orders and living in a largely digital world with too few IRL (in-real-life) moments, Canadians are craving authenticity, nature and meaningful human interaction. This reality has inspired SICO® paint brand by PPG to select Cool Current (6199-42) – a sophisticated, grounded, versatile and highly-adaptable grey-green – as its 2022 Colour of the Year.
Cool Current is a relaxed yet enticing green that represents regrowth, mimicking nature’s resiliency and blending in with nearly any environment, inside or outside. Emulating the feeling of soothing aloe vera or a fragrant plant, it brightens any space with organic liveliness.
After years of playing it safe with neutral decor, Canadians are eager to introduce an infusion of colour into their homes. Not just any colour – think soothing, saturated tones that represent healing, regrowth and resiliency after a year of uncertainty, social isolation, and living and working remotely amid the pandemic. That’s the forecast of DULUX® Paints by PPG in announcing Olive Sprig (DLX1125-4) as its 2022 Colour of the Year. Reminiscent of nature, this grounded, comforting sage green emits a sense of calm and tranquility, reflecting consumers’ longing for stability, human connection and self-care in a new normal world.
Olive Sprig is the star hue of the brand’s 2022 palette, which features optimistic, colour-infused tones from every colour family and reveals a new era in home decor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.