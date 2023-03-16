Houses & Homes: Outdoor living trends for 2023

There may still be some snow on the ground, but spring is definitely in the air. And it's time to start dreaming about outdoor living (yay!). Whether you’re looking for a complete makeover or a simple backyard refresh, this year’s outdoor living trends are sure to bring a breath of fresh air to your home’s exterior, no matter what the size of your property or budget.
“This summer’s outdoor looks are all about feeling calm, soothed and uplifted – in style,” said Lydia Thammavong, Head Design, Styles & Trends at RONA, in a media release. “We’ve made it easy for Canadians to create a relaxing outdoor oasis by selecting a range of striking, budget-friendly pieces that will leave neighbours feeling grass-green with envy.”
Think wood-metal combinations, nature-kissed brass, earth-shade accents, and wicker pieces adorned with textured, artistic fabrics. Thammavong divides this season’s outoor living trends into three themes. Tranquil Moments, Primitive Ties, and Urban Roots.
Tranquil Moments: This theme combines the elegance of boho chic, seaside architecture and Japandi style with uber-lush greenery to create a dreamlike getaway, perfect for contemplation. Wicker furniture, decorative stitching and artistic plant stands round out this refined yet casual look.
Primitive Ties: Featuring raw materials, exotic craftsmanship and ethnic accents, Primitive Ties celebrates eclecticism, cultural diversity and art, while delivering an enveloping, cozy atmosphere that radiates nature’s beauty. Looks such as metal and wood accessories, warm earth shades embedded in natural materials, and dark floral motifs round out this theme.
Urban Roots: Combining clean-lined metallic and wood materials, elevated with brilliantly-coloured accessories, this theme is an ode to modern and industrial Scandinavian styles, with strong retro, biophilic influences. It is reminiscent of a city’s vibrancy, while integrating functionality, minimalism and ergonomics.
“Whatever your preference, this season’s outdoor living options will remind you how great it feels to get out of the house,” Thammavong said. “Infused with even a few of this year’s hottest decor items, your backyard may just become your favourite spot.”
- Jennifer Cox
