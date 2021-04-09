Houses & Homes: Outdoor furniture trends for 2021

We are putting more time and attention (and money) into outfitting our backyards. After all, we have such a short-lived summer season that we want to make the most of it! So, here are outdoor furniture trends for 2021 that will add a punch of style to your exterior living spaces.
Bright colours. Forget neutrals (unless you're looking for a plain backdrop) and instead opt for something fresh and cheery. Bold blues, lime green, even pink are perfect for awnings and throw cushions.
Whimsical patterns. Look for outdoor fabrics that have fun and lighthearted prints, such as bugs, birds, and oversized florals.
Water elements. Having some sort of a water feature in your yard can completely transform the ecosystem of your space. These can be as simple as a container garden on a porch to a natural lake complete with plants and fish.
Cooking. Flexing those culinary muscles outdoors has never been so popular! Forgo the rusty, primitive barbecues of summers past and revel in new exterior kitchens that have cutting-edge cookers, surrounding counterspace, clever storage options, and even niceties like shade or light.
