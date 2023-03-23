Houses & Homes: MOEN announces new products and trends

MOEN recently shared with the media a collection of new products they are launching for both kitchens and bathrooms. Here are five new items from MOEN that will be decking out the chicest of spaces.
Moen® Tenon™ Kitchen Faucet - influenced by the Japandi style, Tenon combines Scandinavian simplified design with Japanese textures and natural elements to create a soft, modern flair. Each faucet comes with a teak wood handle to customize the look. It is available as a pulldown faucet, Smart Faucet with Motion Control and a pulldown bar faucet.
Moen Cia™ Spring Faucet with Power Boost™ Pro Technology: The fixture offers a variable flow rate from 4.2-8.3 L/min (1.1-2.2 gallons per minute) to meet users’ various needs at the sink for improved cleaning spray, less splash, and the ability to save water with a low-flow stream that won’t sacrifice experience.
Moen® Arbor Laundry Faucet - offers durability with features such as extended reach, flexibility and enhanced flowrate. It features a pulldown hose allowing for complete basin coverage, while its single-handle operation makes flow and temperature easy to control. Featuring a substantial water pressure at 15 L/min (4.0 gallons per minute) and a garden hose outlet option, chores such as filling aquariums, washing pets and watering plants simpler than ever.
Moen® Verso™ Rainshower with Magnetix® eliminates the frustration of cleaning a showerhead, allowing users to easily disconnect the showerhead from the shower arm, thanks to the Magnetix magnetic-docking technology. Users remove the showerhead to soak in a cleaning solution and wipe clean, then snap back into place – no tools are required. Infiniti™ Dial technology offers a customizable shower with limitless spray pressure and coverage options.
Moen® Verso™ Showerhead Expansion - available as a soft square handshower or a combination showerhead. The handheld showerhead has four pre-set spray settings and a convenient pause and trickle feature. The soft-square design is indicative of the Soft Modern Design trend. The rounded corners and subtly bowed sides offer ergonomic grips and calming aesthetics that are perfect for a relaxing shower.
- Jennifer Cox
