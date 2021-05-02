Houses & Homes: IKEA's summer collection will inspire you!

Now more than ever, our outdoor space, regardless of size, is a place to escape, get some much-needed fresh air, and enjoy a change of scenery. With so much inspiration and choice available, creating a space that suits your needs, reflects your style, and meets your budget can be overwhelming.
This summer IKEA is going back to basics showcasing classic favourites with new, vibrant accessories to help you make the most of the warmer months ahead. They're also highlighting new products within their lighting collection that will add pleasant pops of blues, warm orange tones and natural hues. Think: whimsical paper lanterns, colourful plant pots, and pretty outdoor area rugs.
You’ll also find summer ideas to enjoy including dining al-fresco, creating an oasis of greenery and ideas to enjoy being healthy outdoors. Check out their incredible collection of outdoor dinnerware, linens and more.
