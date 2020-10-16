Houses & Homes: IKEA's newest SAGOSKATT line of soft toys designed by children is out!

The annually anticipated SAGOSKATT soft toy collection from IKEA is back! SAGOSKATT is a playful line of soft toys designed by children for a great cause - all proceeds from the collection will be donated to local organizations across Canada that support children’s right to play and develop.
It's always fun to see what creations IKEA's youngest designers come up with each year, and this year’s highlight is the “Globe Man,” a soft toy that inspires strong messages about the importance of taking care of the planet for generations to come.
The collection is being sold across IKEA Canada stores and at IKEA.ca. IKEA will also be introducing the annual drawing competition again so another child can have the chance to turn their drawing into a real-life soft toy. Stay tuned to hear more on IKEA.ca in November.
