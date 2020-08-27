Houses & Homes: IKEA collaborates with LEGO for the BYGGLEK collaboration launching this October

IKEA and LEGO recently announced a new exciting collaboration via press release and a media call with head designers of both worldwide brands.
The two entities have joined forces to create a playful storage solution called BYGGLEK, which consists of storage boxes with LEGO studs and a special LEGO brick set which encourages play while blending functional storage into the home in a beautiful way. Altogether, BYGGLEK combines IKEA’s life at home expertise when it comes to storage and LEGO’s expertise on play. It’s storage you can actually play on!
The BYGGLEK collection consists of four affordable products that include:
- One set of 3 small boxes, $15.99
- Two sets of bigger boxes, $19.99-24.99
- One set of LEGO bricks to kick-start the playful experience! $24.99
- One of our favourite highlights is a LEGO piece that resembles the iconic hotdog found at the IKEA Bistro!
BYGGLEK allows kids and adults alike to escape into their own world when it comes to creative play. BYGGLEK can be used with any existing and future LEGO elements, as the studs used on the lid and front are part of the LEGO system in play.
The BYGGLEK collection will be available on IKEA.ca and all IKEA Canada stores from coast to coast on October 1st.
