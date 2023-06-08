Houses & Homes: IKEA announces Annie Lebovitz mentorship program

Earlier this year IKEA announced a partnership with world-renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz as the very first IKEA Artist in Residence. This new mentorship program will host five aspiring young photographers who will have the unique opportunity to be mentored by Annie Leibovitz and IKEA, undertaking the same brief as Leibovitz: to interpret insights from the annual IKEA Life at Home Report through their camera lens.
At IKEA, they have always believed in the importance of nurturing creative talent. The Mentorship allows them to open up the IKEA Artist in Residence programme by sharing Leibovitz’s expertise with aspiring photographers, while also bringing them important insights about Life at Home that IKEA has gained over the course of eight decades. Together, they want to see what young talents can show us about the way real people are living today and what life at home means to us all.
From June 1-30, you can submit your application. For more information, visit their website.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.