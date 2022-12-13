Houses & Homes: How to fully benefit from your holiday by clearing your mind through decluttering your space

The holidays are a time for family, fun, giving and relaxation. However, the holidays can also be a time of stress and anxiety. If you're looking for ways to reduce the amount of stress in your life and fully benefit this holiday season, one way is to declutter your space.
A cluttered space can be overwhelming and cause feelings of anxiety. When you declutter your space, you're freeing yourself from the physical and mental limitations that clutter can impose and increase the energy in your space. Not only will decluttering your space make it feel more welcoming and relaxed, but it will also give you a sense of control and order in your life.
Here are some tips on how to declutter your space so you can fully enjoy your holiday:
- Make a list of all the areas in your home that need decluttering. This can include closets, drawers, shelves, tables, countertops, etc. Once you have a list of all the areas that need decluttering, you can begin to tackle them one by one, start small like a junk drawer.
- Don't Hold on to Things "just in Case". We all have those items that we hang on to "just in case." But chances are, you're never going to use that old phone charger or those extra light bulbs. If you haven't used something in six months or more, get rid of it!
- Set aside some time each day to declutter. Dedicating even just 15 minutes a day to decluttering can make a big difference in how your space looks and feels.
- Donate or sell items that you no longer need or use. This will help reduce the amount of clutter in your home while also benefiting others.
- Put away seasonal items that you won't be using until next year. This will help free up space in your home so you can enjoy the holiday season clutter-free.
- Use storage bins or baskets to organize small items. This will help keep your counters and surfaces clear while still allowing you to keep track of all your belongings.
- Get rid of any duplicate items that you have around the house. For example, if you have more than one set of sheets for each bed in your home, get rid of the extras so they're not taking up valuable storage space.
- Recycle or throw away any broken or damaged items that you no longer use or need. This includes clothes with holes, appliances that don't work, etc. Keeping these items around will only add to the clutter in your home.
- Take regular breaks while decluttering. It's important to not become overwhelmed by the process. If you start feeling stressed, take a few deep breaths and take a break before continuing.
- Reward yourself after completing each small task. This will help motivate you to keep going until the entire job is done. For example, after finishing one area of decluttering, take a five or 15 minute break before continuing or moving on to the next task.
After you are done decluttering your space, you will be awed on how good your will feel, this will benefit you and your loved ones this holiday and you and YOU'll be so glad you did!
Your Life, Just Tidier
Happy Holidays!
Anabela Medeiros, Professional Organizer & Interior Decorator, Reorganizable
