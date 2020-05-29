So, my mom is going to kill me for writing this... well, not really kill me. I did give her a heads up (I’m not that mean), but she’ll probably be a bit... annoyed, let's say.
I’ll start this off by saying how much I love my mom. She is one of my best friends, we talk every day and there are about a million and a half things she does super well. Keeping her closets, drawers and space organized just isn't one of them. It was therefore of very little surprise to me when she “lost” a small pouch a few months ago containing various membership cards. Nothing too important, nothing of significant value, just some stuff that was annoying to replace.
I was thrilled for her when she recently told me she found it... in one of her dresser drawers. Then she sheepishly looked up and handed me a notecard with a cheque inside and said “I’m sorry Alli”.
It was a note from my husband’s late grandmother, our beloved “Nonnie”, written more than six years ago, just before my first child was born. The intention of this note was to apologize for not being able to attend the baby shower and she wanted to contribute to a gift for my son.
Six years. Six years it sat in the drawer. Untouched, Unappreciated. I looked at my mom and said “I think it's time we deal with your drawers." She agreed.
Let’s be clear here. I'm not upset about this. This stuff happens. What strikes me the most in situations like this isn't the uncashed cheque, or the unacknowledged gift. It's the missed opportunity. It's the unknown. If this note sat in your drawer for 6 years and you didn't even know it was there what else are you missing?
It's not just with my mom that I see this. I can't tell you how many clients are beyond elated when they find the ring they thought was lost, or the letter they were sure their husband had thrown out, or the $100 bill they had hidden in a jewelry box and long ago forgotten.
It is important that we know what is in our homes, that we have a mental stock of our inventory. Otherwise, what’s the point? Our homes should be for the pieces that we really love or really need. Why have things if not to enjoy them. And on that note, if you’re holding onto things that don't’ “spark joy” as Marie Kondo would say, then maybe it is time to just let it go.
I’m kind of glad we found Nonnie’s note. It made me think of her on a day that I may not have. It made my mom realize that maybe having me help her declutter her drawers wasn’t such a bad thing afterall. It made me pause and reflect on the real reason that I do what I do and that I love it so passionately. I help people. I help my clients regain control of their lives and their homes. I help them declutter and free their space so that their minds are then free to think about all the things that are truly important: their family, their friends and themselves; NOT when they're going to get around to finally cleaning out their junk drawer.
Happy Organizing!
Do you have an organizing question that you want a Professional Organizer to help you with? Email Allison at allisontheorganizer@gmail.com. We may feature your question in an upcoming post!
As a Professional Organizer and owner of Everything In Place, Allison Weigensberg has a passion for a minimalistic approach to organization and decluttering. She loves to share the tips and tricks she has implemented in her own life, with her clients and readers.
