Houses & Homes: Housing Affordability: The problem, the effects, and the solution - Part 2

The Effects
If you were watching the news and saw workers in the food industry rejoicing at the fact that food prices are going up, you would be appalled — and you’d be right to be. So why wouldn’t you be appalled if you saw those in the real estate industry expressing excitement at the prospect of rising real estate prices? After all, shelter is a fundamental human need, just like food, is it not? There are certainly notable differences, and perhaps a greater proportion of us benefit from an increase in real estate prices compared to that which would benefit from an increase in food prices. However, we must still consider the social effects of these “gains”. What (or who) is the collateral damage? New immigrants, who come to this country with dreams of better future are bludgeoned by higher rents as they wait patiently to build credit history in Canada in order to qualify for the colossal mortgage necessary to own an average home. Young people, who cope with increasingly absurd academic and professional demands, chase the goal of homeownership — elusive — as every dollar they save for a downpayment is matched by a five dollar increase in real estate prices. Simply put, those who don’t already own and have modest or average incomes are severely disadvantaged. The gap between the rich and the poor will widen, as those with substantial real estate assets will benefit the most while those with none will suffer. If this all sounds too grim, here’s something to cheer you up - the banks are making incredible profits on these huge mortgages (sarcasm is not always easily conveyed in writing).
The Solution
Up until now, government policies have been aimed at curtailing the demand of real estate by increasing the costs related thereto (i.e. foreign buyers’ tax in Vancouver) and increasing the difficulty in obtaining financing via Bank of Canada intervention. These measures have often failed to produce the desired effects. The federal, provincial and municipal governments have been criticized for their lack of action in addressing the supply side of the equation - that is - promoting the increase of supply of housing. How can a government help to increase the supply of residential housing? There are a plethora of possibilities, including increasing the speed and efficiency of the construction approval process to enable developers to “break ground” rapidly. Another possible solution to a supply shortage would be for municipalities to liberalize zoning policies (i.e. increasing building height restrictions, etc.).
So, what do we believe is the best solution? We believe that to create a sustainable solution for any problem, we must address the root of the problem. We believe that an increase in supply alone will not be sufficient to cure this illness, as a large portion of new construction projects are swallowed up immediately by speculators (we see this all the time, as real estate brokers). Instead, Canada needs to disincentivize speculation, from both residents and non-residents. There are various fiscal measures which can effectively disincentivize speculation - such as a vacancy tax, targeting those who buy investment properties and leave them vacant for long durations. Another possibility, is treating gains from the sale of investment real estate differently. These gains are currently treated as capital gains - enjoying favourable tax treatment relative to employment income. Why should a hardworking nurse working 6 days a week pay more in taxes on their $70,000 income than a speculator who buys an investment property, sits on it for a year and sells it at a $70,000 profit after contributing nothing to society?
Final Thoughts
Perhaps you, your parents or your grandparents bought a home 30, 40 or 50 years ago. Ask yourself - would it have been possible for them to purchase the same property today (even with a 95% loan-to-value mortgage)? Years ago, it was possible for a Canadian with an average income to live their entire life under a roof of a good house that they could call their own, often without owing a cent to anyone. This was part of the dream, let’s call it the Canadian Dream, which drew millions to our nippy corner of the world. The current housing “boom” is a threat to our shared prosperity, disguised as an opportunity - a trojan horse. It is our moral duty as Canadians to defend this dream for future generations, so that the Canadians will always know the joy of being able to own a little corner of this beautiful country and call it home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.