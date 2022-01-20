Houses & Homes: Housing Affordability: The problem, the effects, and the solution - Part 1

“Canada’s housing market is booming”, is a refrain you’ve heard ad nauseam from politicians, economists, and those in real estate industry. What is concerning - or perhaps even disturbing - is that these statements are most often tuned to a positive key, presenting it as an unequivocal benefit to Canadian society. If you haven’t heard it yet, let us be the ones to tell you that we have a problem - a big one. Housing affordability is one of the most serious issues facing Canadians today, liable to reduce the standard of living for the vast majority of the population.
The Problem
In 2019, the average sale price of a single-family home on the island of Montreal was $665,711; in 2021 it was $911,381 (Source: Centris). This represents a 36.9% increase in prices over the past two years. Ask yourself — has your salary, your business’ net income or your pension increased by the same amount over this time? Herein lies the problem. Our incomes are just not keeping up with the cost of housing. Although the last two years can be interpreted as “extreme”, the trend of housing prices rising at a faster pace than household income has been a trend in Quebec for at least the last two decades. When will it end? Is it possible, if not probable, that one day home ownership will be but a pie-in-the-sky dream for the average Canadian? We contend that we have already reached that point in certain urban communities in Canada, and Montreal is on a one-way express train there.
So, what is the root of this problem? With one of the lowest population densities in the world, a lack of space certainly isn’t the issue. The crux of the matter in Canada, as far as we’re concerned, is speculation. Speculation is the investment in something because one believes its value will increase in the future - regardless of whether it presently provides any acceptable returns or not. In our experience, the vast majority of buyers, especially investors, buy a property with the expectation that its value will increase substantially in the future; “It doesn’t matter if the investment doesn’t make a cent this year, I’ll be able to sell it next year and make a huge profit”. Speculation leads to higher prices for everyone and, paradoxically, higher vacancy rates, which is what we’ve seen happen in Montreal over the last two years.
Stay tuned next week for Part 2 where we'll discuss the effects and the solution.
By Jonathan Saveriano, Nancy Christiansen and Deborah Cere — Residential Real Estate Brokers with Groupe Sutton Centre-Ouest Inc. — info@montrealcharacterhomes.com — www.montrealcharacterhomes.com — 514-978-8846
