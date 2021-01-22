Houses & Homes: Hauser announces new furniture for 2021

It's hard to imagine thinking about outfitting our outdoor spaces when there's so much new snow on the ground, but Hauser is already touting its new furniture collections for 2021.
Tapping into some of the latest trends, these pieces are stylish and functional, with beautiful materials and stylish designs to make your exterior just as trendy as your interior.
Sectionals are still going to be a hot item for Summer 2021 - Hauser's newest line includes sectionals paired with modern shade options along with accessories to make outdoor living all the more comfortable, such as fire pits.
Their new Park and Naval solar lamps can help extend your time outside with a soft, ambient glow. Extendable tables make entertaining all the easier. And with a wide range of dining sets, bar-height sets, and even smaller sets for condo balconies, there's something for everyone in this new collection.
