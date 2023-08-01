Houses & Homes: Give your kitchen or bathroom a summer refresh

We're all looking for simple and easy ways to update the look of our homes. Updating a kitchen or bathroom can create more inviting and functional spaces to entertain guests. Moen offered are a few ways to give those utilitarian spaces a quick summer refresh.
Upgrade for style and performance. When refreshing your kitchen fixtures, don’t sacrifice when it comes to style and performance. There are many options that provide the best of both worlds. Moen's Cia™ kitchen faucet with Power Boost™ Pro combines industrial-inspired aesthetics with thoughtful innovations; the fixtures offer a variable flow rate to meet users’ various needs at the sink for improved cleaning spray, less splash and the ability to save water with a low-flow stream that won’t sacrifice experience.
For those looking for touchless technology, Moen’s MotionSense Wave™ hands-free technology offers enhanced functionality for increased productivity in the kitchen. Available in several different pre-rinse spring kitchen faucet styles—Sleek™, Sinema™ and Weymouth® - there’s a MotionSense Wave™ faucet for everyone.
Get trendy with black fixtures. The color black provides a bold, dramatic finish that can take rooms to new depths, heightening both classic and contemporary designs.
You can bring this impact to your kitchen or bathroom with Moen’s Matte Black finish. As this style continues to be on-trend for home design, Moen is expanding Matte Black to more collections in the kitchen and bath, from faucets to accessories.
Choose a collection. Choosing a collection to refresh your bathroom rather than shopping for individual pieces is the easiest way to quickly refresh the space.
Moen’s new Greenfield™ bathroom collection reflects modern farmhouse to Mid-Century, adapting well to any space thanks to its clean, simple lines and subtle beveled edges that add a point of interest to the room without distracting from the bathroom’s overall design. The collection also offers a variety of matching accessory options, such as lighting, towel bars and a new toilet paper holder with shelf, to meet any design need.
