Houses & Homes: Giant Tiger and Debbie Travis announce exclusive partnership and home décor collection

Giant Tiger Stores Limited announced via press release a partnership with Debbie Travis, a preeminent British-Canadian interior design expert, multi-award-winning television personality, and bestselling author, to bring an exclusive collection of home décor items that bring joy and make it fun and easy to restyle your living spaces at everyday low prices.
The partnership between the Canadian discount retailer and Debbie Travis marks the coming together of two iconic Canadian brands in a way that provides customers with the opportunity to get high-quality trend-forward products that will elevate their bedroom, bathroom and living space at Giant Tiger's always-affordable prices.
"We're thrilled to announce this exciting new collaboration with Debbie Travis that will bring trend-right stylish items to our customers across Canada," said Brian Hession, Giant Tiger's Senior Vice-President of Softgoods, Hardgoods, and Global Sourcing, in the same release. "Giant Tiger knows what its customers want, and by partnering with a design icon like Debbie, we know we're delivering quality products and designs at great prices that will help refresh their home. This partnership is a true reflection of Giant Tiger's continued mission to make it easy and fun for all Canadians to shop smart and save smart every day."
The collection includes contemporary and sophisticated designs and patterns that will refresh your living spaces and bring a sense of joy to your home. The launch of the collection will feature carefully curated home décor items including decorative pillows and throws, quilts and bedding sets, bath linens, shower curtains and window curtains, with additional collections being released throughout the year.
"This beautiful, affordable and exclusive collection at Giant Tiger will transform your home at an everyday low price," said Travis. "As a designer, I'm always looking for ways to bring joy into spaces and people's lives, and Giant Tiger is a partner that shares this vision. I am thrilled to introduce you to this new collection we've created with that belief at its centre."
The new Debbie Travis Collection is available at Giant Tiger stores and online at GiantTiger.com, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 26, with new additions arriving every season. Visit GiantTiger.com to view a special message from Debbie Travis.
Canadians can also get an exclusive look at the collection on January 26th by following @Gianttigerstore on Instagram. Debbie Travis will take over the account throughout the day and will be joined by radio and TV personality Taylor Kaye for an Instagram Live at 7pm ET. The pair will chat about the exclusive collection and share some tips and tricks on how to wrap your home in luxury at everyday low prices.
