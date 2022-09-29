Houses & Homes: Fall has arrived... ready or not, let’s pack!

Yes, summer is over and fall is already showing its colors in some regions of Quebec. Are you ready to replace your Bermuda shorts with your wool sweaters?
Even if many are anxious at the idea of having to put away their clothes and their patio set, let’s face it, it’s inevitable... Unless you're a snowbird and leave for Florida as soon as the first autumn leaves fall, but hey, we're not all that lucky.
I therefore suggest 5 steps to help you prepare well for the change of season:
1. WASH
Before storing your things, make sure you are not using your storage space unnecessarily for things you no longer need.
Take the time to go through clothes and items that are damaged, no longer useful or out of style. You can categorize them into four (4) main categories:
For Sale (the item should be in good or excellent condition).
Donate (the item is used, but in good enough condition to be used by someone in need).
Recycle (the item is somewhat damaged, cannot be sold or donated, but could be used for other purposes).
Discard (the item is too damaged to be sold, donated or recycled).
Did you know? A local company based in the Laurentians called Lili Bine designs and manufactures eco-responsible clothing and accessories for children and they are handmade from entirely recovered fabrics!
So, before you throw anything away, consider supporting a Quebec company and doing something positive for the environment at the same time!
It can be tempting to skip steps by putting away your summer clothes without washing them first.
However, it's best not to wait until spring to do so, as antiperspirant, dry cleaning or soap residue can contribute to fabric deterioration and foul odors.
So, take the time to do a few loads of laundry and make sure your clothes are dry before you put them away.
USE THE RIGHT CONTAINER
You've probably heard the phrase: the container is as important as its content. It couldn't be truer than in this case.
You should avoid storing your belongings in cardboard boxes, vacuum-sealed storage bags or plastic bags at all costs, especially if they are going to be there for a long time, as they will pick up moisture and contribute to the formation of mold.
To preserve your belongings (especially the fabric of your clothes), opt for airtight plastic or rubber bins instead! They offer added protection from moisture and stack easily for optimal storage.
KEEP CLOTHES MOTHS AWAY
To keep clothes moths away, those little bugs that leave holes in your sweaters, opt for a natural solution instead of the mothballs our grandmothers used.
These mothballs are chemical and harmful to your health. It is better to use cedar, lavender, clove, eucalyptus or rosemary-thyme to keep these little beasts away.
You can make your own cotton pouches and fill them with these aromatic herbs or soak cotton balls with one of these essential oils. In addition to protecting your clothes, a pleasant scent will be released when you take them out of their bin.
SAVE SPACE
If you have limited storage space in your home, consider the following options:
Under the bed: some bed bases are high and airy enough to fit plastic storage bins on wheels. It's convenient, easy to access and camouflaged!
In the basement: if you choose to store your things in the basement, this is a great option. Just make sure to store them in airtight plastic boxes so they stay moisture free, as the basement is often a more humid place than the rest of the house.
In the garage: same thing as for the cellar, be careful with humidity! Otherwise, the garage is great for storing a variety of items, including those that are used seasonally.
In a storage unit: many storage companies offer the possibility of renting a mini storage unit on a monthly or annual basis. This saves space in your home and ensures that your stuff stays dry!
At a relative's house: if none of the above options are possible, it may be worthwhile to store your things at the home of a family member or a relative with a big house. Of course, you'll have to convince them that you won't be taking up all the available space for your belongings and that you intend to get them back!
If you have any comments, would like to know more about how you can prepare for the change of season or would like help storing your belongings, please contact SteZen at info@stezen.ca | (514) 547-2229
