Houses & Homes: Decor products that will help you live a cleaner, healthier life

Now, more than ever, we're concerned about the wellbeing of our homes. The industry has answered the call by churning out some innovative, beneficial products that will help purify the air, take the chemicals out of cleaning, and make working from home less weary on your body.
This April, IKEA is launching the FÖRNUFTIG Air Purifier, which combines high-performance technology with IKEA’s approach to democratic design. It will also carry the affordable price tag of $69.99. "At IKEA, we believe clean indoor air shouldn’t be a luxury for the few, and that’s why one of our main priorities in developing the FÖRNUFTIG Air Purifier was to achieve a low price for both the air purifier and the filters.” said Mathias Karlsson, Director of Home Smart at IKEA Canada, in a press release.
The SmartDesk2 from Autonomous is made from a heavy-duty steel frame and strong lifting dual-motor, which will raise you up smoothly and resiliently. This smart desk will boost your energy and productivity by just one click.
The line of cleaners from Mrs. Meyers offers a wide variety of hardworking household cleaners, from hardworking multi-surface and glass cleaners to bathroom cleaners. All of their products are made with cruelty-free formulas containing essential oils and other thoughtfully chosen ingredients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.