Houses & Homes: Cleaning tips from maven Melissa Maker, the cleaning expert and founder of Clean My Space

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Rain likely. High 6°C. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low near -7°C. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.