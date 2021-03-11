Houses & Homes: Canadian winner selected in IKEA soft toy drawing competition

A Canadian winner has been selected in IKEA’s annual SAGOSKATT Soft Toy Drawing Competition and her “Sandwich Friends” design will become a real soft toy arriving in IKEA stores and online at IKEA.ca this fall.
The young designer is 9-year-old Audrey from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan whose design called “Sandwich Friends” represents best friends who live in Canada. “Peanut Butter is soft, and jelly is sweet which together they make a wonderful treat,” says Audrey who wants to spread kindness and to ensure we always stay and take care of each other.
This year, IKEA received 66,000 entries globally and five unique drawing were selected to be turned into soft toys. In addition to Canada, winners were selected from Lithuania, Poland, Russia and the U.S.
The annual arrival of the SAGOSKATT soft toys is always a much-anticipated collection to look forward to each year. Audrey’s creation will be added to IKEA Canada stores from coast to coast and IKEA.ca this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.