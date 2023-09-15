Houses & Homes: Budget-friendly kitchen and bathroom upgrades

“As the weather gets colder and we revert back indoors, Canadians are looking to fuel wellness and positivity by creating a cozy cocoon, and this is reflected in the trend towards natural decor choices such as wood, stone and greenery,” said Lydia Thammavong, Head Design of Styles & Trends at RONA, in a media release. She offered these kitchen and bath decorating ideas to give your rooms a budget-friendly lift in both style and function:
Swap tired countertops for organic textures. Natural stone, marble veneer, porcelain and concrete finishes are all the current rage and add lavishness to any kitchen or bathroom. Thankfully, you can get each of these looks in laminate at a fraction of the cost.
Add pizzazz with backsplash. Quartz and granite surfaces with large veins are in vogue and won’t go out of style any time soon. Checkerboard patterns are also making a comeback. Consider choosing a small section of a wall – the space behind the kitchen cooktop or bathroom sink, for example – to add accent tiles for an economical, eye-catching upgrade.
Go all out with plants. Not only does greenery add colour and warmth to living spaces, but it also promotes wellbeing. In fact, plants have become so popular that RONA’s greenhouses are now open year-round. Don’t have a green thumb or time to take care of plants? There are plenty of cost-effective artificial options that look just like the real thing and will do wonders in revitalizing any decor.
Accessorize with colour. Gone are the days of cold, white walls and monochromatic decor. Try accenting a kitchen or bathroom wall with one of this season’s hottest hues – pastels, caramels, browns or green, earthy tones – to warm up your space. Daring, darker shades that create a moody ambiance, from warm pinks to burgundies, such as Sico’s Azuki Bean (6078-63), are also on trend and work particularly well in a powder room.
Upgrade your cabinets. Cabinet door refacing, or changing your cabinets altogether, is the most effective way to boost your kitchen or bathroom’s style and functionality. Choose texture-infused shaker or fluted wood or faux-wood doors for the latest look, available in a range of shades. For an easy and affordable way to replace your cabinets, check out RONA’s unique Canadian-made Eklipse pre-assembled cabinet collection, a low-cost solution to transform your rooms from drab to fab.
Add glamour with metallics. Finishes such as matte black and dark bronze, brass and copper remain popular choices, especially when paired with fixtures made from the same material. Incorporate metallic accents through faucets, lighting options, door pulls, and cabinet handles for an instant refresh.
Customize your appliances. There’s no simpler way to add wow-factor and function to your kitchen than by replacing old appliances with the latest eye-catching, innovative styles, and today’s appliances can be custom-tailored according to your personal taste. Choose from two, three or four-door fridges in colours such as white - which has regained popularity, delivering a seamless look with white cupboards - or emerald green or navy steel that can be mixed-and-matched in one appliance. Refrigerator functionality is also customizable, offering upgrades like beverage centers, counter-depth options with see-through windows, and Wi-Fi control. Today’s dishwashers - also Wi-Fi enabled – are ultra-sleek, streamlined and equally colourful, with anti-fingerprint and advanced cleaning and drying technologies. Consider energy-efficient options to save on your electricity bill in the long run.
“No matter what the size of our kitchen or bathrooms, we're always wishing for a fresh update – whether in style or performance,” Thammavong added. “People are always surprised to see that even a couple of affordable mini makeovers can be transformational.”
- JC
