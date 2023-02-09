Houses & Homes: Benjamin Moore shades of love help create a romantic-inspired space

This Valentine’s Day, Benjamin Moore is sharing four hues to help create a warm and romantic space. From a soft young-love pink to a rich brown exuding eternal romance, these charming colours celebrate all types of love for all types of spaces from a bedroom to a dining room.
Proposal AF-260 is the ideal silky shade to bring freshness to your space. Evoking hopeful young love, this neutral tone is the perfect way to sweeten up a room and create a versatile canvas for wall art and furnishings.
There’s no Valentine’s Day without flowers or Peony 2079-30 by Benjamin Moore. This deep pink perfectly encapsulates a bright and exuberant nature, a playful type of love that makes the heart and any space radiate with positivity.
Deep and radiant, Caliente AF-290 is the perfect representation of passionate love. This classic shade of red makes an impressive statement and is a charming way to create a flirty exterior with a unique and welcoming front door.
Wenge AF-180, one of eight shades in the Colour Trends 2023 Palette, alongside shining star Raspberry Blush 2008-30, is an undeniable wink to mature and everlasting love. Every room in your home craves this deep chocolatey hue that creates remarkable depth and impact.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.